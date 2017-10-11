Car crash on Walton Way - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Car crash on Walton Way

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

If you are wondering why traffic was backed up on Walton Way off of Highland Avenue in Augusta, there was a four-car crash. Traffic was backed up for hours as crews worked to clear the scene. One driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Traffic is moving smoothly now in that area.

