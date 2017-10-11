FOX 54 morning show brings home 3 "Best of Augusta" awards

Boy Scouts of America announced they are expanded their programs to allow Girl Scouts to earn the highest rank a scout can receive – Eagle Scout. Making history for Boy and Girl Scouts – Boy Scouts of America announced the expansion of their Eagle Scout program.More >>
Boy Scouts of America announced they are expanded their programs to allow Girl Scouts to earn the highest rank a scout can receive – Eagle Scout. Making history for Boy and Girl Scouts – Boy Scouts of America announced the expansion of their Eagle Scout program.More >>
There was a huge turnout at the 2017 Best of Augusta Bash. Augusta Magazine hosts a yearly "Best of Augusta" bash recognizing what and who is considered the best in the CSRA in many categories; best shopping store, supermarket, restaurant, and more.More >>
There was a huge turnout at the 2017 Best of Augusta Bash. Augusta Magazine hosts a yearly "Best of Augusta" bash recognizing what and who is considered the best in the CSRA in many categories; best shopping store, supermarket, restaurant, and more.More >>
The 47th Annual Christmas Craft Show will be held Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd. It will be held from 9a.m. to 5p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Whiskey rd.More >>
The 47th Annual Christmas Craft Show will be held Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd. It will be held from 9a.m. to 5p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Whiskey rd.More >>