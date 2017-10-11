FOX 54 morning show brings home 3 "Best of Augusta" awards

There was a huge turnout at the 2017 Best of Augusta Bash.

Augusta Magazine hosts a yearly "Best of Augusta" bash recognizing what and who is considered the best in the CSRA in many categories; best shopping store, supermarket, restaurant, and more.

Ashley Duren says, "The winners of Best of Augusta are chosen by the readers of Augusta Magazine. Voting begins every February and we ended it in June. Basically, its what people in Augusta think is the best that Augusta has to offer."

Thanks to all of you, our morning show team was voted the best in three categories: Best Female Anchor Destiny Chance, Best Reporter Alissa Holmes, and Best Meteorologist Jay Jefferies.

