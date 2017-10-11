Augusta VA holding hiring fair for nurses

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, GA is looking to hire registered nurses.

They will be holding a hiring fair Tuesday, October 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Uptown Campus room 3B125.

The interviews will be conducted on site.

Applicants should bring resumes.

For more information contact Phoebe Burda at 706-733-0188 ext. 2440.

