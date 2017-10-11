The 47th Annual Christmas Craft Show Applications Still Available

The 47th Annual Christmas Craft Show will be held Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd.

It will be held from 9a.m. to 5p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Whiskey rd. It's an indoor/outdoor show where crafters sell their handmade treasures to over 5,000 potential customers. The City of Aiken Parks and Recreation Department and the Christmas Craft Show Jury will accept approximately 130 vendors looking to sell handmade crafts.

Applications are now available online at www.cityofaikensc.gov. If you are interested in having your contact information added to an email list, call (803) 642-7631.

