South Carolina drivers can now renew licenses from home

Not a fan of the DMV?

Well, you're in luck.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced drivers who have Class D, E, F, M can now renew their driver licenses from home.

They can renew their license at www.scdmvonline.com starting October 11.

Now, you will only have to visit the DMV every other time you're due for a renewal, so you can take a new photo.

You can visit the www.scdmvonline.com website for more information on renewal.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

”