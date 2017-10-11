This weekend, you can enjoy a nice meal and live entertainment at the "Blessed Not Stressed Sunday Brunch".

The event is being sponsored by WAAW Shout 94.7FM and Garden City Jazz. It will be held at the Citizens Park Office and Conference Center in Aiken on Sunday, October 15th.There will be two shows. One begins at 11a.m. and ends at 12:30p.m. The other show, kicks off at 1:30p.m. and ends at 3p.m. Live entertainment includes performances from gospel recording artist Chris Parker, and smooth sounds of Jazz from Nice-N-Easy Jazz. The food will be catered by Chef Clarence Jackson. Tickets are on sale for $15.

If you would likes tickets you can get them by going to www.eventbrite.com. You can also call WAAW Shout 94.7fm at (803) 649-6405 , or Garden City Jazz at (762)-233-5299.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.