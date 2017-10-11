Aiken Fair hosting Special Needs Day

The Western Carolina State Fair will open its gates early on October 24 for kids with special needs. Students from Aiken and Barnwell public schools will be brought to the Fairgrounds without having to wait in long lines.

The Special Needs Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Fairgrounds are located at 561 May Royal Drive in Aiken.

