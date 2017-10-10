City Leaders approve $14 Million Dollar Transit Facility - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

City Leaders approve $14 Million Dollar Transit Facility

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

City Leaders have given the go ahead for a new transit bus facility.

The Station which will be right in South Augusta at Regency Boulevard, will cost more than $14 million dollars. 80% of the costs will be paid by the federal government, the remaining 20% will be paid for by SPLOST funds. The Transit Director says this entire process has taken more than 2 years couldn't have happened at a better time.

"Our current building, we're landlocked with no room for expansion. This new building will give us the opportunity to relocate to the center of Augusta, we have area out there for expansion, etc," says Pat Stephens.

Stephens also says the groundbreaking should happen next month with a 2018 target date for construction set to be completed.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

