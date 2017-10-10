Tax deadline approaching for extension filers

Time is running out to file your taxes if you filed for an extension back in April. It is important to submit your tax return before next Monday October 16. Millions of taxpayers take advantage of the extensions to file every year. Henry Harris at H T Harris Tax Service says people do it for various reasons like missing documents or not being able to pay. Now it is time to file and the clock is ticking again. "They are piling in here this week like mad trying to make this deadline. But that's not unusual we see that every year."



It is important to know that if you do not make this deadline there may be consequences such as a late penalty with interest. "Depends on how much you owe. Like anything else. If you owe a lot the penalty can be great. If you do not owe that much then it is not that much.", explains Harris. So it's best to file while you can before its done for you. "Go on ahead and file do not wait until Uncle Sam files for you because they won't give you the advantage of all the tax breaks you might be eligible for."



This year the IRS is giving a grace period to victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria who filed an extension. The grace period is for the hurricane victims living in Georgia, southeast Texas, and Florida; they have until Jan 31, 2018.

