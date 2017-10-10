Augusta Regional Airport staff speaks about winning FAA award

Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan. FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family f...More >>
Time is running out to file your taxes if you filed for an extension back in April. It is important to submit your tax return before next Monday October 16. Millions of taxpayers take advantage of the extensions to file every year. Henry Harris at H T Harris Tax Service says people do it for various reasons like missing documents or not being able to pay. Now it is time to file and the clock is ticking again. "They are piling in here this week like mad trying to make t...More >>
First in 2013 and now in 2017. The Augusta Regional Airport has once again recieved the Federal Aviation Administration's "Airport Safety Mark of Distinction" - an achievement usually made by only some of the best international airports.More >>
WFXG-TV is pleased to announce the appointment of award winning journalist, Angela Green, to the FOX 54 News Now team as News/Content Director.More >>
