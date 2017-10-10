FOX 54 welcomes News and Content Director Angela Green

WFXG-TV is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning journalist, Angela Green, to the FOX 54 News Now team as News/Content Director. Angela comes to Augusta from Greenville, North Carolina, where she has anchored at WNCT-TV for four years.

Angela began her broadcasting career while she was still in high school, working part-time as a production assistant/assignment editor at a local TV station (then WHOA-TV) in her native Montgomery, Alabama. She went on to serve both behind and in front of the camera in the Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama TV markets, earning a regional Edward R. Murrow Award. During her time at the then NBC-owned and operated station in Birmingham, she spent time field producing for NBC Newschannel on national stories such as the Beltway Sniper and the Space Shuttle Columbia’s explosion over Texas.

"I am very excited and honored to be joining the Raycom family,” Angela said. “This job is a terrific opportunity and the perfect move for the next chapter in my career. I look forward to the challenge of helping to build the news operation at WFXG. I believe my experiences over the past 18 years in both broadcasting and public relations will help lead the already wonderful staff in Augusta into a new era."

"Angela is the ideal leader at the ideal time to head our growing news organization. Her deep understanding of digital media combined with her diverse TV experience matches perfectly with the ‘News Now’ values of our culture," said WFXG's Vice President and General Manager Andrew Wyatt. “We’re thrilled about our future under her leadership.”

Angela attended the University of Alabama before transferring to UA at Birmingham, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication. She comes from a military family, like many in the Metro Augusta region; her father is a former Army Captain who served several tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart. She dedicates her time and voice to help bring awareness to various causes, supporting nonprofits such as the Sickle Cell Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.