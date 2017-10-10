Subjects wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. card theft, frau - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Subjects wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. card theft, fraud case

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Wanted for questioning in card theft, fraud case (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Wanted for questioning in card theft, fraud case (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two subjects. The man and woman pictured in this article are wanted for questioning in a financial card theft and fraud case.

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Inv. Kris Lapham or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

