Subjects wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. card theft, fraud case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two subjects. The man and woman pictured in this article are wanted for questioning in a financial card theft and fraud case.

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Inv. Kris Lapham or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

