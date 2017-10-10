Augusta Regional Airport Wins Prestigious FAA Award for a Second Time!

For the second time in Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) history, the Airport has been presented a prestigious Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) award, Airport Safety Mark of Distinction, for the enhancement of aviation safety through improvements in the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) Department.

Every year the FAA presents the Airport Safety Mark of Distinction award to airports that have displayed great efforts to enhance and preserve airport safety. Nominations for the award are based on the recommendation of the FAA Southern Region Airport Certification Safety Inspector assigned to that airport.

AGS is now listed among other airports such as, Southwest Florida International, Orlando Sanford International, and Jacksonville International Airport as winners of this esteemed award. The Airport was recognized for the outstanding manner in which Airport staff developed improvements in ARFF training at AGS.

“The Airport Safety Mark of Distinction is an honorable award to receive” said Herbert Judon, Jr., Augusta Regional Airport’s Executive Director. “The Airport places a high priority on safety and we are honored that the FAA has recognized all of our hard work and dedication of our staff.”

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.