Augusta Regional Airport Wins Prestigious FAA Award for a Second Time!

WFXG-TV is pleased to announce the appointment of award winning journalist, Angela Green, to the FOX 54 News Now team as News/Content Director.More >>
WFXG-TV is pleased to announce the appointment of award winning journalist, Angela Green, to the FOX 54 News Now team as News/Content Director.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two subjects. The man and woman pictured in this article are wanted for questioning in a financial card theft and fraud case.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two subjects. The man and woman pictured in this article are wanted for questioning in a financial card theft and fraud case.More >>
For the second time in Augusta RegionMore >>
For the second time in Augusta RegionMore >>
Fall is in the air...and you know what that means...Pumpkins! Pumpkin patches are popping up all over the CSRA and now is the time to pick your perfect Jack-o-Lantern.More >>
Fall is in the air...and you know what that means...Pumpkins! Pumpkin patches are popping up all over the CSRA and now is the time to pick your perfect Jack-o-Lantern.More >>
It may not sound like an area the agency would put a lot of attention toward, but beautification is a large part of what the Richmond County Marshal's Office is all about.More >>
It may not sound like an area the agency would put a lot of attention toward, but beautification is a large part of what the Richmond County Marshal's Office is all about.More >>