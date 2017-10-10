The Wyandotte Nation welcomes Chief Billy Friend

Chief Billy Friend of the Wyandotte Nation wants the CSRA to meet him.

On November 9th and 10th hear Friend tell the “Journey of the Wyandotte” November 9th at USCA Penland Building Rm 106, 4:30-6 pm in Aiken, SC.

There will also be events on Friday, November 10 at 2 PM - 7 PM USC Aiken Student Veterans Organization, USC Aiken Student Veterans Organization 471 University Parkway, Aiken, South Carolina 29801. Chief Friend will do a Ground Blessing at 4:00 pm.

