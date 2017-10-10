Marshal's Office cracking down on code-enforcement

A small team of five to seven investigators are responsible for finding Octavious Mack and Roger Dicken; WFXG.

It may not sound like an area the agency would put a lot of attention toward, but beautification is a large part of what the Richmond County Marshal's Office is all about.

And it starts with two felony dumping arrests.

Octavious Mack was the first felony dumping arrest for the Marshal's Office in about two decades.

Mack was arrested on August 25, 2017, and that was followed with the arrest of Roger Dicken on October 5.

Both cases involved throwing out car tires in unlawful locations.

the owner of the land Dicken was leaving tires, who was otherwise uninvolved, even received a citation.

The two arrests coming in short proximity is a sign of change at the Richmond County Marshal's Office and Ramone Lamkin wants these investigations to be the cornerstone of his administration.

Chief Deputy Scott Peebles says it is hard to make Augusta marketable if property codes are not enforced.

"We're invested in assisting the community in helping itself become the best it can be, but also on the enforcement side," he said. "If you don't, we'll do what we have to, to make cases."

Chief Deputy Peebles says by this time next year, full investigations and charges like those of Mack and Dicken could become a regular occurrence.

It is not just dumping, either.

Letting your property fall into disrepair with broken windows, junk vehicles, and not mowing the lawn can also result in a ticket.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.