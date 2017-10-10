Story Time in the Gardens features Super Smart Girl

Story Time in the Gardens, a cherished reading program that promotes literacy in our community’s youth, continues its fall season Tuesday, October 24th at 4:00pm in Hopelands Gardens with a special guest reader and local author, Latina McIntyre. This Story Time features McIntyre’s book, The Super Smart Girl Book. In The Super Smart Girl Book, children join Royal, a fierce and respectful young girl, as she shows everyone her passion and love for life through the empowering stories of her adventures. The Super Smart Girl Book features the first two parts of an incredible series that seeks to enlighten and inspire young girls everywhere. Please see the attached document for further information on Super Smart Girl, LLC.

Story Time will continue each Tuesday through the end of October, completing the season on Halloween. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes on October 31st. Story Time is always free to attend and will be held at Hopelands Gardens on the Sand Patio, located near the fountains.

Snacks and drinks are welcome. Parents may want to bring a lawn chair or blanket. A free book will be given to each family in attendance at every reading.

Hopelands Gardens is located at 135 Dupree Place Aiken, SC 29801. In the case of inclement weather, the reading will be held inside the H. O. Weeks Center - Rooms 6 & 7 located at 1700 Whiskey Rd. Aiken, SC. For inclement weather information, please call 803-643-4661. For all other information, please call 803-642-7631.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.