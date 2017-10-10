Marvin United Methodist Church Pumpkin patch open for the season - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Marvin United Methodist Church Pumpkin patch open for the season

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Fall is in the air...and you know what that means, pumpkins! Pumpkin patches are popping up all over the CSRA and now is the time to pick your perfect Jack-o-Lantern. Marvin Corner has many pumpkins for you to choose from. 
When you're choosing a pumpkin there are a few things that you want to keep in mind. 
Look for:

  • soft spots
  • mold
  • wrinkles
  •  any open cuts.
  • make sure the stem is secured tightly to the pumpkin and a bit green.
  •  sit your pumpkin on a flat surface to see if it will sit flat after being carved.

Prices range from 50 cents to 50 dollars. 

The pumpkin patch opens from noon until 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday.  It opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday. 

