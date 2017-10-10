Marvin United Methodist Church Pumpkin patch open for the season

Fall is in the air...and you know what that means, pumpkins! Pumpkin patches are popping up all over the CSRA and now is the time to pick your perfect Jack-o-Lantern. Marvin Corner has many pumpkins for you to choose from.

When you're choosing a pumpkin there are a few things that you want to keep in mind.

Look for:

soft spots

mold

wrinkles

any open cuts.

make sure the stem is secured tightly to the pumpkin and a bit green.

sit your pumpkin on a flat surface to see if it will sit flat after being carved.

Prices range from 50 cents to 50 dollars.

The pumpkin patch opens from noon until 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday. It opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.