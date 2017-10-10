Retiree Appreciation Day on November 4 at Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon's Retiree Appreciation Day will be held on November 4 at the Fort Gordon Darling Hall.

The Hall, on Chamberlain Avenue, is in building 33720.

Registration for the day starts at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

There will be free dental screenings, blood pressure checks, and flu shots.

You must register by October 17. You can register by calling 706-791-1950 or e-mailing ftgordonretcouncil@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.