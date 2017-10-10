Augusta University hosts 2nd annual "Pause for Paws" Rescue Dog Awareness Walk

Everyone in the CSRA is invited to come out to Augusta University’s Summerville Campus Wednesday October 11th.

The school is hosting the 2nd Annual “Pause for Paws” Rescue Dog Awareness Walk.

It will be from 11am to 1pm at the Tear Drop by the Flag Pole. Local rescues and shelters are bringing adoptable dogs to campus for students and staff to love on during midterm week.

There's a handful of activities planned and a 20 minute walk around campus.

The hope is to also find fosters and homes for these dogs.

FOX 54’s Kelsey Walker and Dub from Kicks99 are emceeing the event.

