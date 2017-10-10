Augusta University hosts 2nd annual "Pause for Paws" Rescue Dog - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta University hosts 2nd annual "Pause for Paws" Rescue Dog Awareness Walk

Source: Kenny Bobby Source: Kenny Bobby
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Everyone in the CSRA is invited to come out to Augusta University’s Summerville Campus Wednesday October 11th.

The school is hosting the 2nd Annual “Pause for Paws” Rescue Dog Awareness Walk.

It will be from 11am to 1pm at the Tear Drop by the Flag Pole. Local rescues and shelters are bringing adoptable dogs to campus for students and staff to love on during midterm week.

There's a handful of activities planned and a 20 minute walk around campus.

The hope is to also find fosters and homes for these dogs.

FOX 54’s Kelsey Walker and Dub from Kicks99 are emceeing the event.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta University hosts 2nd annual "Pause for Paws" Rescue Dog Awareness Walk

    Augusta University hosts 2nd annual "Pause for Paws" Rescue Dog Awareness Walk

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 7:28 AM EDT2017-10-10 11:28:41 GMT
    Source: Kenny BobbySource: Kenny Bobby

    Everyone in the CSRA is invited to come out to Augusta University’s Summerville Campus Wednesday afternoon. The school is hosting the 2nd Annual “Pause for Paws” Rescue Dog Awareness Walk. It will be from 11am to 1pm at the Tear Drop by the Flag Pole. 

    More >>

    Everyone in the CSRA is invited to come out to Augusta University’s Summerville Campus Wednesday afternoon. The school is hosting the 2nd Annual “Pause for Paws” Rescue Dog Awareness Walk. It will be from 11am to 1pm at the Tear Drop by the Flag Pole. 

    More >>

  • Chic-Fil-A Teams Up with Operation Christmas Child For Annual Kick-Off Event

    Chic-Fil-A Teams Up with Operation Christmas Child For Annual Kick-Off Event

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 6:16 AM EDT2017-10-10 10:16:19 GMT

    The Aiken and North Augusta Chic-Fil-A's are teaming up with Operation Christmas Child again this year to kick-off the 2017 shoe box season. It's an event to help needy children around the world.

    More >>

    The Aiken and North Augusta Chic-Fil-A's are teaming up with Operation Christmas Child again this year to kick-off the 2017 shoe box season. It's an event to help needy children around the world.

    More >>

  • Suspect not caught in deadly hit and run; Loved ones searching for answers

    Suspect not caught in deadly hit and run; Loved ones searching for answers

    Monday, October 9 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-10-10 01:37:30 GMT

    Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan. FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family f...

    More >>

    Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan. FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family f...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly