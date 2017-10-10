Chic-Fil-A Teams Up with Operation Christmas Child For Annual Kick-Off Event

The Aiken and North Augusta Chic-Fil-A's are teaming up with Operation Christmas Child again this year to kick-off the 2017 shoe box season.

It's an event to help needy children around the world. Saturday, October 14th from 11:00am to 1:00pm, local residents are invited to pick up shoe boxes from those locations, as well as other information about Operation Christmas Child. Those who drop off their gift-filled shoe boxes at the Aiken or North Augusta locations between this Saturday's kick-off event and November 11th will receive a coupon for a free food item. You will get one coupon per shoe box.

If you need instructions and ideas on how to pack your shoe box, visit the Operation Christmas Child website at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.