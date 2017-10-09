Suspect not caught in deadly hit and run; Loved ones searching for answers

Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center.

Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan.

FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family for his charismatic energy. She says they both were planning to spend the rest of their lives together but ultimately that was cut short. But all that's on her mind is why was he taken so soon and why didn't that driver stop to help?

"It broke me apart because I'm like who in their right mind would not stop after you hit someone. I could hit a squirrel in the road and I would still stop to see if it's okay and you can't do that for a human? You have to be cold, you have to be beyond cold," Davis says.

She also goes on to explain that by the end of this month, Matthews planned on re-enlisting in the army. Saying he wanted to be out in the front lines with his brothers.

