Local radio host helps raise money for missing persons billboard

Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan. FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family f...More >>
Pastor Angela Harden, radio host for The Blaze gospel radio show, gathered hundreds of dollars from local businesses and individuals who wanted those missing to be remembered. She says she chose the Milledgeville and deans bridge road intersection because that is the largest billboard in the CSRA.More >>
If you’re driving along Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road, you probably noticed the billboard remembering the missing persons who have been missing since 1990. “We don’t if they’re deceased. We don’t know anything, no kind of information. It’s just like they just vanished in the thin air,"More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a child molestation case. Nineteen-year-old James Jakar Johnson is wanted for questioning in a child molestation incident that happened at Plantation Blood on Wallie Drive in Augusta on Oct. 8, 2017.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a forgery case. According to the sheriff's office, the woman pictured in this article passed counterfeit money in a least two businesses on Sept. 30, 2017.More >>
