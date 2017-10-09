Local radio host helps raise money for missing persons billboard

Pastor Angela Harden, radio host for The Blaze gospel radio show, gathered hundreds of dollars from local businesses and individuals who wanted those missing to be remembered. She says she chose the Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road intersection because that is the largest billboard in the CSRA. She wanted the community to see those who are still missing and remember them.



Julian Williams's picture says "In Memoriam" because, although his body was found, Pastor Harden was very close to he and his family and he was the reason she became so heavily involved in finding missing persons in the area. "The main purpose of the billboard is to bring some awareness that these persons are missing. And hopefully it will jog some memories and somebody might say, 'I remember seeing that person. I remember that day. Yes I saw them!'. And that's what our hope is, that somebody will say I remember. And we also want to offer hope. If Julian was found, then their loved one can be found as well," says Pastor Angela Harden.



Pastor Harden says they will need plenty of donations to place the next few billboards along Gordon Highway, Bobby Jones Expressway, and eventually I-20.

If you'd like to donate, you can e-mail Pastor Harden at thepraisetrain@gmail.com with the amount you'd like to donate.

