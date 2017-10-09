Columbia County Fire Department kicks off fire prevention week

October 8th marks fire prevention week across the U.S. and right here in our area. The Columbia County Fire Department kicked the week off with fire prevention tips for families. They are stressing the importance of smoke alarms and creating an evacuation plan that everyone in the house hold should know.

The Columbia County Fire Department knows that teaching fire prevention is the best way to save lives. According to the latest National Fire Protection Association report seven people die in U.S. home fires per day. Captain David Butler with the Columbia County Fire says first things first you need to establish an evacuation plans; one primary plan and a back up. "In case you can't go out that primary way you need to have a secondary route whether it be through another door or through a window. "

Making sure your smoke detectors work is a must. It alerts everyone in the home that something is wrong. That is when the plan comes into play. It is important for families to end the escape route with a set meeting place in front of their house. "The first thing we are going to try to do is find out if anyone is inside and if you're standing in the backyard we are not going to be able to see you. You need to be standing in a position in the front of the house so we are able to make contact and find out if everyone is out.", explains Captain Butler. He also could not stress enough that it is important not go back inside a burning home once you've made it out safely. Even if it is to save another family member or pet. "Stay out let us know when we get on the scene. It is our job to go inside and get them."

Just like schools practice fire evacuation routes Captain Butler suggest families do the same in their homes. Repetition is the best way to remember them in times of danger.