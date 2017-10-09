Suspect wanted for questioning in child molestation at Plantatio - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect wanted for questioning in child molestation at Plantation Blood

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
James Jakar Johnson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) James Jakar Johnson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a child molestation case.

Nineteen-year-old James Jakar Johnson is wanted for questioning in a child molestation incident that happened at Plantation Blood on Wallie Drive in Augusta on Oct. 8, 2017. Johnson also has two outstanding warrants for robbery by force.

Johnson is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 lbs. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator April Cody or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Suspect not caught in deadly hit and run; Loved ones searching for answers

    Suspect not caught in deadly hit and run; Loved ones searching for answers

    Monday, October 9 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-10-10 01:37:30 GMT

    Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan. FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family f...

    More >>

    Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan. FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family f...

    More >>

  • Local radio host helps raise money for missing persons billboard

    Local radio host helps raise money for missing persons billboard

    Monday, October 9 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-10-10 00:17:07 GMT

    Pastor Angela Harden, radio host for The Blaze gospel radio show, gathered hundreds of dollars from local businesses and individuals who wanted those missing to be remembered. She says she chose the Milledgeville and deans bridge road intersection because that is the largest billboard in the CSRA.

    More >>

    Pastor Angela Harden, radio host for The Blaze gospel radio show, gathered hundreds of dollars from local businesses and individuals who wanted those missing to be remembered. She says she chose the Milledgeville and deans bridge road intersection because that is the largest billboard in the CSRA.

    More >>

  • Augusta billboard remembers those missing since 1990

    Augusta billboard remembers those missing since 1990

    Monday, October 9 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-09 21:30:15 GMT

    If you’re driving along Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road, you probably noticed the billboard remembering the missing persons who have been missing since 1990. “We don’t if they’re deceased. We don’t know anything, no kind of information. It’s just like they just vanished in the thin air,"

    More >>

    If you’re driving along Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road, you probably noticed the billboard remembering the missing persons who have been missing since 1990. “We don’t if they’re deceased. We don’t know anything, no kind of information. It’s just like they just vanished in the thin air,"

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly