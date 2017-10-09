Suspect wanted for questioning in child molestation at Plantation Blood

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a child molestation case.

Nineteen-year-old James Jakar Johnson is wanted for questioning in a child molestation incident that happened at Plantation Blood on Wallie Drive in Augusta on Oct. 8, 2017. Johnson also has two outstanding warrants for robbery by force.

Johnson is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 lbs. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator April Cody or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

