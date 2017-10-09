Woman wanted for questioning in Augusta counterfeit money case - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Woman wanted for questioning in Augusta counterfeit money case

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Wanted for questioning in forgery case (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Wanted for questioning in forgery case (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a forgery case.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman pictured in this article passed counterfeit money in a least two businesses on Sept. 30, 2017; one on Wrightsboro Road and one on Robert C. Daniel Parkway. She is being sought for questioning in regards to these incidents.

If you know who this woman is or have any information about the crime, please contact Sgt. Steve Fanning or any Financial Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1695, 706-821-1020, or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Suspect not caught in deadly hit and run; Loved ones searching for answers

    Suspect not caught in deadly hit and run; Loved ones searching for answers

    Monday, October 9 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-10-10 01:37:30 GMT

    Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan. FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family f...

    More >>

    Georgia State Patrol is still searching for the hit and run driver who killed 24-year-old Scott Matthews. The Hit and Run happened on Whiskey Road in Grovetown early Saturday Morning. Matthews survived the crash but later died Sunday night at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say the suspects car might be a dark sedan. FOX 54 spoke with one woman who was very close with Matthews. Kendra Davis says he'll be remembered the most by friends and family f...

    More >>

  • Local radio host helps raise money for missing persons billboard

    Local radio host helps raise money for missing persons billboard

    Monday, October 9 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-10-10 00:17:07 GMT

    Pastor Angela Harden, radio host for The Blaze gospel radio show, gathered hundreds of dollars from local businesses and individuals who wanted those missing to be remembered. She says she chose the Milledgeville and deans bridge road intersection because that is the largest billboard in the CSRA.

    More >>

    Pastor Angela Harden, radio host for The Blaze gospel radio show, gathered hundreds of dollars from local businesses and individuals who wanted those missing to be remembered. She says she chose the Milledgeville and deans bridge road intersection because that is the largest billboard in the CSRA.

    More >>

  • Augusta billboard remembers those missing since 1990

    Augusta billboard remembers those missing since 1990

    Monday, October 9 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-09 21:30:15 GMT

    If you’re driving along Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road, you probably noticed the billboard remembering the missing persons who have been missing since 1990. “We don’t if they’re deceased. We don’t know anything, no kind of information. It’s just like they just vanished in the thin air,"

    More >>

    If you’re driving along Milledgeville Road and Deans Bridge Road, you probably noticed the billboard remembering the missing persons who have been missing since 1990. “We don’t if they’re deceased. We don’t know anything, no kind of information. It’s just like they just vanished in the thin air,"

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly