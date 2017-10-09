Woman wanted for questioning in Augusta counterfeit money case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a forgery case.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman pictured in this article passed counterfeit money in a least two businesses on Sept. 30, 2017; one on Wrightsboro Road and one on Robert C. Daniel Parkway. She is being sought for questioning in regards to these incidents.

If you know who this woman is or have any information about the crime, please contact Sgt. Steve Fanning or any Financial Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1695, 706-821-1020, or 706-821-1080.

