WANTED: Man wanted in Richmond County for felony robbery

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for robbery.

28-year-old John Mims is wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Oct. 9th at the Sprint Gas Station located on Peach Orchard Rd. Mims is said to frequent the Peach Orchard Rd. area and the 1000 block of River Ridge Rd. He was last seen driving a bronze 2015 KIA Optima with a GA TAG of PPH4323.

If you have any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Shane R. Van Dyke or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1178 or (706) 821-1080.