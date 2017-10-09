Man wanted in Aiken County for card/identity theft

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for robbery. 28-year-old John Mims is wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Oct. 9th at the...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for robbery. 28-year-old John Mims is wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Oct. 9th at the...More >>
Today marks the start of national fire prevention week. And the State of Georgia's Safety Fire commissioner is offering some advice that residents right here in Augusta can use with the string of house fires we've seen lately.More >>
Today marks the start of national fire prevention week. And the State of Georgia's Safety Fire commissioner is offering some advice that residents right here in Augusta can use with the string of house fires we've seen lately.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect.More >>
The 4th Annual Playing for the Pets fundraiser is Monday at the Woodside Plantation Country Club.More >>
The 4th Annual Playing for the Pets fundraiser is Monday at the Woodside Plantation Country Club.More >>
A crowd gathered at the Legends Club for the Richmond County Republican Party Gubernatorial debate. Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, State Senator Hunter Hill, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, State Senator Michael Williams, Educator Marc Urbach all in attendance hoping to be picked for the job. The forum was a chance for the candidates to present their plans to community members. "I think this is an opportunity to come out to shake each candidates hand and really get to know them persona...More >>
A crowd gathered at the Legends Club for the Richmond County Republican Party Gubernatorial debate. Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, State Senator Hunter Hill, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, State Senator Michael Williams, Educator Marc Urbach all in attendance hoping to be picked for the job. The forum was a chance for the candidates to present their plans to community members. "I think this is an opportunity to come out to shake each candidates hand and really get to know them persona...More >>