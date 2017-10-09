Man wanted in Aiken County for card/identity theft - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted in Aiken County for card/identity theft

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect.

This person is wanted for using a fraudulent obtained ID in order to get a credit card and Sam's Club membership. That card was then used to make a large purchase. If anyone has any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • WANTED: Man wanted in Richmond County for felony robbery

    WANTED: Man wanted in Richmond County for felony robbery

    Monday, October 9 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-10-09 15:42:29 GMT
    John Marquntis Mims, wanted for robbery; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeJohn Marquntis Mims, wanted for robbery; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for robbery. 28-year-old John Mims is wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Oct. 9th at the...

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for robbery. 28-year-old John Mims is wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Oct. 9th at the...

    More >>

  • National Fire Prevention Week October 8-14th

    National Fire Prevention Week October 8-14th

    Monday, October 9 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-10-09 15:02:54 GMT
    Fire on Fenwick St.; Source: WFXGFire on Fenwick St.; Source: WFXG

    Today marks the start of national fire prevention week. And the State of Georgia's Safety Fire commissioner is offering some advice that residents right here in Augusta can use with the string of house fires we've seen lately.  

    More >>

    Today marks the start of national fire prevention week. And the State of Georgia's Safety Fire commissioner is offering some advice that residents right here in Augusta can use with the string of house fires we've seen lately.  

    More >>

  • Man wanted in Aiken County for card/identity theft

    Man wanted in Aiken County for card/identity theft

    Monday, October 9 2017 10:50 AM EDT2017-10-09 14:50:09 GMT
    Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's OfficeMan wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect. 

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly