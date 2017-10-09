Columbia Co. proposes changes to Hardy McManus Rd.

It’s no secret traffic on Hardy McManus Road is a big problem. So Columbia County’s proposed some significant changes.

“We’re looking at about 4 or 5 roundabouts along the corridor, add a median and a center left turn lane. And a multi-use trail and some sidewalks,” explained Columbia County Director of Engineering Services, Steve Cassell.

Upgrades also include new curbs and gutters, an upgraded railroad crossing, and new storm water management and treatment facilities.

Right now it’s just a 2-lanned road, which is hard on drivers getting through the growing area. Cassell says this plan should alleviate traffic and make Hardy McManus more pedestrian friendly.

“We’re looking for 20-25 year projections on it. So, once we get it done it’ll be good to go for the foreseeable future,” Cassell said.

These changes will stretch from William Few Parkway to Fury’s Ferry Road.

The County is looking at all concerns expressed at their public information open house back on September 28th. Once they’re all addressed, they’ll start on a preliminary design.

“It’s going to be a long process, we still have a ways to go on it. But we think the final product will be something people can be proud of,” Cassell explained.

As of now you can expect to see dirt move in 2022.

If you have any questions or concerns the county is accepting them written or emailed through Thursday, October 12th.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.