National Fire Prevention Week October 8-14th - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

National Fire Prevention Week October 8-14th

Fire on Fenwick St.; Source: WFXG Fire on Fenwick St.; Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

October 9th, 2017 marks the start of National Fire Prevention Week. The State of Georgia's Safety Fire commissioner is offering some advice that residents right here in Augusta can use.The CSRA has seen a string of house fires lately. The Commissioner stressed the importance of having an escape plan. Draw a map of your home that includes all doors and windows, find two ways out of every room and choose an outside meeting place in front of your home. The fire Safety Commissioner says most fatal fires start between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. while families are asleep. The best way to keep your household safe is by keeping a working smoke alarm. So far in 2017, 84 people in Georgia have died from fires. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • WANTED: Man wanted in Richmond County for felony robbery

    WANTED: Man wanted in Richmond County for felony robbery

    Monday, October 9 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-10-09 15:42:29 GMT
    John Marquntis Mims, wanted for robbery; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeJohn Marquntis Mims, wanted for robbery; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for robbery. 28-year-old John Mims is wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Oct. 9th at the...

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for robbery. 28-year-old John Mims is wanted in reference to a robbery that occurred on Oct. 9th at the...

    More >>

  • National Fire Prevention Week October 8-14th

    National Fire Prevention Week October 8-14th

    Monday, October 9 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-10-09 15:02:54 GMT
    Fire on Fenwick St.; Source: WFXGFire on Fenwick St.; Source: WFXG

    Today marks the start of national fire prevention week. And the State of Georgia's Safety Fire commissioner is offering some advice that residents right here in Augusta can use with the string of house fires we've seen lately.  

    More >>

    Today marks the start of national fire prevention week. And the State of Georgia's Safety Fire commissioner is offering some advice that residents right here in Augusta can use with the string of house fires we've seen lately.  

    More >>

  • Man wanted in Aiken County for card/identity theft

    Man wanted in Aiken County for card/identity theft

    Monday, October 9 2017 10:50 AM EDT2017-10-09 14:50:09 GMT
    Man wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's OfficeMan wanted for card/identity theft; Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect. 

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify this suspect. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly