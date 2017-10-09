National Fire Prevention Week October 8-14th

October 9th, 2017 marks the start of National Fire Prevention Week. The State of Georgia's Safety Fire commissioner is offering some advice that residents right here in Augusta can use.The CSRA has seen a string of house fires lately. The Commissioner stressed the importance of having an escape plan. Draw a map of your home that includes all doors and windows, find two ways out of every room and choose an outside meeting place in front of your home. The fire Safety Commissioner says most fatal fires start between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. while families are asleep. The best way to keep your household safe is by keeping a working smoke alarm. So far in 2017, 84 people in Georgia have died from fires.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.