'Playing for the Pets' four years running

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
All proceeds from the tournament directly benefit the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Many of the funds will help transport the shelter's animals to northern states where they stand a better chance of adoption.
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The 4th Annual Playing for the Pets fundraiser is Monday at the Woodside Plantation Country Club.

Friends of the Animal Shelter, or FOTAS, is hosting the golf tournament and likes results more than anything else.
The nonprofit helps nearly 5,000 homeless animals find owners every day.

Last year, the group raised $30,000 for the Aiken County Animal Shelter, and the group aims to match that figure this go around.

The tournament has longest and straightest drive contests, raffles, and a helicopter ball drop over the 9th green.

There are still openings available and walk-on groups are welcome to join.
The first groups tee off at 9am.

