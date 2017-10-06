As Westobou wraps up, excitement for Augusta on Ice is brewing

Downtown Augusta is set to be the pinnacle for main attractions throughout the C-S-R-A for the remainder of the year. Throughout the weekend, one the largest festivals ,the Westobou Festival is underway. In a couple of weeks, Construction for Augusta on Ice will begin.

“We’ve never been here before but it’s really fun,” says Katherine Dale. The Dale Family came out to try something new for the entire family.

“The Ferris Wheel is scary because of how it rocks but it goes super high and its fun,” says 9-year-old Katherine.

But In less than a month, what the Augusta Commons will be turned into Augusta on Ice. With the website already up, word has spread quickly throughout the C-S-R-A.

“We were talking about it on the way down here,” says Beth Dale.

50 Days of Holiday Fun starting November 17th and ending after New Year’s. An Outdoor Ice Skating Rink, a 70-foot Ice slide, and even a train ride to name a few of the attractions. Organizers had to appear before Commissioners this past week to get fees waived - part of the final hurdle of this 9 month process.

“Having the city of Augusta as a true partner is honestly a dream in this case. They’re so excited to have us here to help build new traditions and what better place to do it than honoring it where Augusta traditions have been for years,” says Christine Boerner.

Katherine says she’ll be looking forward to the ice rink but for her little brother Sam, it might be a different story. “For me, he didn’t really like it so much because he says he's not that good at it."

For more information on ticket prices, click this link

