Crews respond to mobile home fire on Goodman Road in Jackson

The City of Aiken is giving Paces Run Apartments an ultimatum: clean up or shut down. Paces Run is well-known as a center of violence in the city. Over the past twenty-four months, ten shootings have taken place there.More >>
Several fire departments were called out to a mobile home fire in Jackson, SC Friday evening. The call came in at around 5:41 p.m. The abandoned single-wide is on Goodman Road near Foreman Road in Jackson.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident Wednesday in which a school bus was shot. According to Kaden Jacobs with the Richmond County School System, the bus was traveling down Barton Chapel Road, headed towards Glenn Hills Middle School when the bus was shot.More >>
At around 12:58 p.m. on Thursday. Oct. 5, housekeeping at the Ramada Inn on Gordon Highway located a body in one of the rooms. When deputies arrived at the scene, they noted that the deceased had at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.More >>
On Saturday, October 21st farms and farmers will be celebrated at the Aiken County Farmers Market's Fall Festival. The annual festival is to show support for the farmers who provide produce to the area year round.More >>
