Crews respond to mobile home fire on Goodman Road in Jackson

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Fire at mobile home in Jackson 10/6/17 (WFXG) Fire at mobile home in Jackson 10/6/17 (WFXG)
JACKSON, SC (WFXG) -

Several fire departments were called out to a mobile home fire in Jackson, SC Friday evening.

The call came in at around 5:41 p.m. The abandoned single-wide is on Goodman Road near Foreman Road in Jackson. No hydrants are available in the area around the mobile home, so several trucks were brought in to help with the fire.

No cause of the fire has been given. The mobile home is a total loss.

