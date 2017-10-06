City issues ultimatum to Paces Run Apartments; clean up or close down

The City of Aiken is giving Paces Run Apartments an ultimatum: clean up or shut down. Paces Run is well-known as a center of violence in the city. Over the past twenty-four months, ten shootings have taken place there.More >>
On Saturday, October 21st farms and farmers will be celebrated at the Aiken County Farmers Market's Fall Festival. The annual festival is to show support for the farmers who provide produce to the area year round.
Five employees from the Burke County Solid Waste... and Waste Management have been arrested. The arrest comes after $35-thousand worth of metal and copper wired which were recyclables of Plant Vogle were stolen.
October is breast cancer awareness month and there is already a golf tournament dedicated to helping the cause. The Jones Creek Golf Club is hosting the 'Tee Off Fore Tatas' fundraiser Friday morning.
