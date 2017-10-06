Aiken Co. Parks and Rec Trunk or Treat 2017

Aiken Parks and Recreation is preparing for their annual Trunk or Treat event.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, October 28th, 2017. It’ll be at Citizens Park Fields 1-5 from 4pm-7pm.

There will be music, a costume parade, carnival games, and food. Children 12 & under, accompanied by an adult, will be able to participate in trick or treating from decorated trunks. Immediately following that fun Hotel Transylvania 2 will be shown on the big screen on Field 2. Gates open for that 6:30 and it’ll start at 7pm. Guest are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs.

Kids 12 and under are just $1 to get in. No pets allowed.

