Farmers to be celebrated at Aiken County Farmers Market

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

On Saturday, October 21st farms and farmers will be celebrated at the Aiken County Farmers Market's Fall Festival.

The annual festival is to show support for the farmers who provide produce to the area year round. 

This year, the Aiken office of the Clemson Extension Agency and Aiken County 4-H clubs will participate in the festival, hosting youth activities and advice on handling food safely.

4-H Club members will also be selling pumpkins for scholarship funds. 

Produce, baked goods, honey and a variety of other goods will be available for purchase at the festival.

The event starts at sunrise and ends at noon. 

