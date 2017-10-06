William few Pkwy and Chamblin Rd new traffic signal

Columbia County wants to inform the driving public of a new traffic signal installation. It’s located at William Few Parkway and Chamblin Road.

The light is scheduled to go into flashing mode on Friday October 6th, 2017. The signal will remain in flashing mode for the remainder of this week, including the weekend. The signal is scheduled to be placed into normal stop and go operation on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

