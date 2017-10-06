Public invited to Elite Bar & Grill ribbon-cutting ceremony

The North Augusta Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Elite Bar & Grill on Friday, Oct 6th at 5pm. They are a locally owned sports bar.

The public is invited to join in the celebration. Festivities will begin at 5:00 PM with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a Parking Lot Party.

Elite Bar & Grill is located at 401 W Martintown Rd, Suite 157 in North Augusta. There will be a door prize given away every 30 minutes. The first 20 people will receive a $5 gift card! Guests are asked to dress in their favorite collegiate team gear and ready to network in a casual setting.

