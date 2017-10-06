Body found at Fred's Super Dollar identified

Investigators identified the body found outside of Fred's Super Dollar on Wrightsboro Road.

The Richmond County Coroner says 56-year old Gary Huskey was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot at 4:43 p.m.

Huskey will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

