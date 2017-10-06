Alzhemier's Association Walk in Augusta on November 4

The Alzhemier's Association is inviting Augusta residents to join the fight against Alzheimer's by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The walk will take place on November 4 at the Columbia County Amphitheater in Evans.

Participants will complete a two-mile walk and learn about the disease, advocacy opportunities and clinical study programs.

"Looking forward to seeing our great community come together for the walk to end Alzheimer's”, said Margaret Atchison, co-chair, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Augusta in a release. “I like many others cared for and lost my mom to this horrific disease and am excited for you to join a team or create a team and be a huge part in helping find a cure."

More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease and it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.

