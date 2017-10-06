Last weekend to register for Aiken's Kids' Marathon

October 8 is the last day to register for the Kids' Marathon in Aiken.

Kids will run one mile per day up to five times a week and keep a log -- totaling 25 miles.

At the end, the kids will participate in a 1.2 mile grand finale "fun run" at Citizens Park Trail on November 4 at 9 a.m.

Each child will receive a number, medal and t-shirt.

The cost is $5 per participant.

You can call 803-642-7631 to sign up.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.