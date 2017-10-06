Walk to raise awareness on eating disorders coming to Augusta

The National Eating Disorders Association(NEDA) and its national walk sponsor, Aerie, have teamed up to hold the 1st annual Augusta NEDA walk.

The walk will take place on November 4 at Lake Olmstead Park.

They are hoping to raise awareness for the seriousness of eating disorders, and build a supportive community around it.

In the U.S. 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from clinically diagnosed eating disorders.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

To register click here.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.