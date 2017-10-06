Walk to raise awareness on eating disorders coming to Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Walk to raise awareness on eating disorders coming to Augusta

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The National Eating Disorders Association(NEDA) and its national walk sponsor, Aerie, have teamed up to hold the 1st annual Augusta NEDA walk.

The walk will take place on November 4 at Lake Olmstead Park.

They are hoping to raise awareness for the seriousness of eating disorders, and build a supportive community around it.

In the U.S. 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from clinically diagnosed eating disorders.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

To register click here.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Walk to raise awareness on eating disorders coming to Augusta

    Walk to raise awareness on eating disorders coming to Augusta

    Friday, October 6 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-10-06 13:44:02 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    The National Eating Disorders Association(NEDA) and its national walk sponsor, Aerie, have teamed up to hold the 1st annual Augusta NEDA walk. The walk will take place on November 4 at Lake Olmstead Park. They are hoping to raise awareness for the seriousness of eating disorders, and build a supportive community around it. In the U.S. 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from clinically diagnosed eating disorders. The walk starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a...More >>
    The National Eating Disorders Association(NEDA) and its national walk sponsor, Aerie, have teamed up to hold the 1st annual Augusta NEDA walk. The walk will take place on November 4 at Lake Olmstead Park. They are hoping to raise awareness for the seriousness of eating disorders, and build a supportive community around it. In the U.S. 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from clinically diagnosed eating disorders. The walk starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a...More >>

  • 5 Employees Arrested from Burke County Solid Waste and Waste Management

    5 Employees Arrested from Burke County Solid Waste and Waste Management

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:53 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:53:25 GMT
    Man arrested in armed robbery in Aiken; Source: WFXGMan arrested in armed robbery in Aiken; Source: WFXG

    Five employees from the Burke County Solid Waste... and Waste Management have been arrested. The arrest  comes after $35-thousand worth of metal and copper wired which were recyclables of Plant Vogle were stolen.

    More >>

    Five employees from the Burke County Solid Waste... and Waste Management have been arrested. The arrest  comes after $35-thousand worth of metal and copper wired which were recyclables of Plant Vogle were stolen.

    More >>

  • Golfers tee off for breast cancer in Evans

    Golfers tee off for breast cancer in Evans

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:09:02 GMT

    October is breast cancer awareness month and there is already a golf tournament dedicated to helping the cause. The Jones Creek Golf Club is hosting the 'Tee Off Fore Tatas' fundraiser Friday morning.

    More >>

    October is breast cancer awareness month and there is already a golf tournament dedicated to helping the cause. The Jones Creek Golf Club is hosting the 'Tee Off Fore Tatas' fundraiser Friday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly