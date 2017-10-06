North Augusta makes public alcohol consumption easier

Grabbing a drink in North Augusta just got a whole lot easier.

City Council passed a new ordinance allowing alcohol at certain city sanctioned events.

The fall foliage is rapidly approaching on Georgia Avenue and thankfully, sunny days aren't piping hot anymore. Festival season is here and for the folks of North Augusta, grabbing a beer at one of them isn't out of the picture.

"The city council passed the law where we can have alcohol on the streets for city events, this helps us with Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee coming up

and gives the vendors, gets them to trust us," said Mandy Nelson, with the City of North Augusta.

Nelson is in charge of planning the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee this year, featuring Charlie Daniels Band. North Augusta shuts down Georgia

Avenue for the event, in years past there were only certain areas you could have a drink, with the new law this gives the city more wiggle room

both for themselves and the vendors.

"Alcohol revenue is our huge revenue for Jack-O-Lantern jubilee, for the free event we want to keep

it a free event so we definitely want the alcohol revenue for the event," said Nelson.

A driving push for the 5-1 vote to pass was getting this done before the Ballpark Village is complete. Once it's time to play ball in North

Augusta, the alcohol revenue from that and festivals like Jack-O-Lantern jubilee mean big bucks for the city.

"If we didn't have this revenue, we might have to charge, which we never wanna do, we love to provide these free events for the city," said Nelson.

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will be held on October 27th and 28th, in just a couple weeks.

