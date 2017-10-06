5 Employees Arrested from Burke County Solid Waste and Waste Man - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

5 Employees Arrested from Burke County Solid Waste and Waste Management

Man arrested in armed robbery in Aiken; Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Five employees from the Burke County Solid Waste... and Waste Management have been arrested.


The arrest  comes after $35-thousand worth of metal and copper wired which were recyclables of Plant Vogle were stolen.Officials have arrested, 59-year-old Robert Kirkland. He was an employee at Waste Management.They have also arrested,  60-year-old Marvin Jones, 46-year-old Richard Stidons. Ralph Hankerson who is 61-year-old  and Anthony McNeil who's 43 were also arrested. They worked at the Burke County Solid Waste. We're told they're charged with felony theft by taking and have been booked into the Burke County Detention Center.

As the investigation continues, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office regarding prosecution.

 

