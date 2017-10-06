Golfers tee off for breast cancer in Evans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Golfers tee off for breast cancer in Evans

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AAGA's golf tournament at the Jones Creek Golf Club has benefitted the Georgia Cancer Center since 2010; WFXG. AAGA's golf tournament at the Jones Creek Golf Club has benefitted the Georgia Cancer Center since 2010; WFXG.
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

October is breast cancer awareness month and there is already a golf tournament dedicated to helping the cause.
The Jones Creek Golf Club is hosting the 'Tee Off Fore Tatas' fundraiser Friday morning.

It directly benefits the Georgia Cancer Center and it is looking like the largest yet.

Everyone will be swinging for both awareness and to further breast cancer research.
The tournament has raised more than $60,000 is the last seven years, and organizers from the Apartment Association of Greater Augusta are shooting for $10,000 this year.

In addition to a round of golf, there will be longest drive, closest to the pin, and best hole contests.

150 golfers across 29 teams are registered so far and there is always room for more.
Johnny-come-latelies are more than welcome, with registration starting at the Jones Creek Golf Club in Evans at 8am.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Walk to raise awareness on eating disorders coming to Augusta

    Walk to raise awareness on eating disorders coming to Augusta

    Friday, October 6 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-10-06 13:44:02 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    The National Eating Disorders Association(NEDA) and its national walk sponsor, Aerie, have teamed up to hold the 1st annual Augusta NEDA walk. The walk will take place on November 4 at Lake Olmstead Park. They are hoping to raise awareness for the seriousness of eating disorders, and build a supportive community around it. In the U.S. 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from clinically diagnosed eating disorders. The walk starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a...More >>
    The National Eating Disorders Association(NEDA) and its national walk sponsor, Aerie, have teamed up to hold the 1st annual Augusta NEDA walk. The walk will take place on November 4 at Lake Olmstead Park. They are hoping to raise awareness for the seriousness of eating disorders, and build a supportive community around it. In the U.S. 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from clinically diagnosed eating disorders. The walk starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a...More >>

  • 5 Employees Arrested from Burke County Solid Waste and Waste Management

    5 Employees Arrested from Burke County Solid Waste and Waste Management

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:53 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:53:25 GMT
    Man arrested in armed robbery in Aiken; Source: WFXGMan arrested in armed robbery in Aiken; Source: WFXG

    Five employees from the Burke County Solid Waste... and Waste Management have been arrested. The arrest  comes after $35-thousand worth of metal and copper wired which were recyclables of Plant Vogle were stolen.

    More >>

    Five employees from the Burke County Solid Waste... and Waste Management have been arrested. The arrest  comes after $35-thousand worth of metal and copper wired which were recyclables of Plant Vogle were stolen.

    More >>

  • Golfers tee off for breast cancer in Evans

    Golfers tee off for breast cancer in Evans

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:09:02 GMT

    October is breast cancer awareness month and there is already a golf tournament dedicated to helping the cause. The Jones Creek Golf Club is hosting the 'Tee Off Fore Tatas' fundraiser Friday morning.

    More >>

    October is breast cancer awareness month and there is already a golf tournament dedicated to helping the cause. The Jones Creek Golf Club is hosting the 'Tee Off Fore Tatas' fundraiser Friday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly