Golfers tee off for breast cancer in Evans

AAGA's golf tournament at the Jones Creek Golf Club has benefitted the Georgia Cancer Center since 2010; WFXG.

October is breast cancer awareness month and there is already a golf tournament dedicated to helping the cause.

The Jones Creek Golf Club is hosting the 'Tee Off Fore Tatas' fundraiser Friday morning.

It directly benefits the Georgia Cancer Center and it is looking like the largest yet.

Everyone will be swinging for both awareness and to further breast cancer research.

The tournament has raised more than $60,000 is the last seven years, and organizers from the Apartment Association of Greater Augusta are shooting for $10,000 this year.

In addition to a round of golf, there will be longest drive, closest to the pin, and best hole contests.

150 golfers across 29 teams are registered so far and there is always room for more.

Johnny-come-latelies are more than welcome, with registration starting at the Jones Creek Golf Club in Evans at 8am.

