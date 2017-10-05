When a child is having problems in school, we can accurately check for attention issues, hearing issues, even vision issues. Although when it comes to diagnosing eye issues, too many are missing the mark. Who does the exam and the prescribed solution can make all the difference.



It's important for parents to get their children's eyes checked as early as possible by an optometrist. According to Doctor Sherita Brown at Insight Family Eye Care vision screening done by the pediatrician and school nurses can miss up to fifty percent of visual problems. "The screening at the doctor's office only looks at one side of their vision; how well they see far away. It doesn't look at how well they see up close which is what most of these kids are doing all day which is why it affects their reading."

Catching these problems early can stop them from interfering with a kid's learning and being misdiagnosed with ADHD or Dyslexia. Getting glasses doesn't always fix vision problems. Doctor Brown recommends trying vision therapy for kids who are having trouble processing what they see. "Some kids have problems eye tracking – just being able to follow along on the page. Which is what might interfere with reading. So with that the vision therapy retrains them how to use their eyes so they can read and be able to write easier as well."



Addie Sheeahan meets Doctor Brown once a week for thirty minutes to an hour for vision therapy. They do different exercises during each session that increase Addie's eye tracking, eye alignment, eye focusing skills and visual processing. Doctor Brown says she has improved significantly. "Vision therapy is like physical therapy for your eyes. We are retraining the eyes. As well as the brain to see better and for them to use their vision more efficiently and more effectively."



Vision therapy can also be used to treat lazy or crossed eyes and even double vision. To learn more about vision therapy and if it can help your child visit http://www.covd.org/?page=vision_therapy .

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.