Doctor offers advice on how to talk to children about mass casua - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Doctor offers advice on how to talk to children about mass casualties

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect

Seeing all these graphic images and videos all over on social media and television may have an impact on you and your children; according to one Psychiatrist. 

Dr. Dale Peeples with Augusta University says seeing constant repeat images can have an impact on your kids. Depending on your child's age it can result on the amount of impact it has. He says taking the approach to talk to them about what's happening is one of many ways to learn if it has truly impacted them. 

"Little kids have a lot of trouble when these kind of things show up on the news and they watch it a lot. You usually see an increase in behavior disturbance and acting out with younger kids, sleep disturbance. Much less frequently a little kid is going to tell you it's impacting their mood and how they feel," says Dr. Peeples.

For more information on how you should approach your children to talk about these issues, you can click this link.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Vision therapy for kids

    Vision therapy for kids

    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-10-06 01:10:19 GMT
    Vision therapy for kids (wfxg)Vision therapy for kids (wfxg)
    When a child is having problems in school, we can accurately check for attention issues, hearing issues, even vision issues. Although when it comes to diagnosing eye issues, too many are missing the mark. Who does the exam and the prescribed solution can make all the difference.   It's important for parents to get their children's eyes checked as early as possible by an optometrist. According to Doctor Sherita Brown at Insight Family Eye Care vision screening done...More >>
    When a child is having problems in school, we can accurately check for attention issues, hearing issues, even vision issues. Although when it comes to diagnosing eye issues, too many are missing the mark. Who does the exam and the prescribed solution can make all the difference.   It's important for parents to get their children's eyes checked as early as possible by an optometrist. According to Doctor Sherita Brown at Insight Family Eye Care vision screening done...More >>

  • Doctor offers advice on how to talk to children about mass casualties

    Doctor offers advice on how to talk to children about mass casualties

    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-10-06 00:14:21 GMT

    Seeing all these graphic images and videos all over on social media and television may have an impact on you and your children; according to one Psychiatrist.  Dr. Dale Peeples with Augusta University says seeing constant repeat images can have an impact on your kids. Depending on your child's age it can result on the amount of impact it has. 

    More >>

    Seeing all these graphic images and videos all over on social media and television may have an impact on you and your children; according to one Psychiatrist.  Dr. Dale Peeples with Augusta University says seeing constant repeat images can have an impact on your kids. Depending on your child's age it can result on the amount of impact it has. 

    More >>

  • Doctor's Hospital takes students through trauma drills

    Doctor's Hospital takes students through trauma drills

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-10-05 23:59:26 GMT

    It’s been nearly a week since the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. History happened. Killing at least 58 people and sending more than 500 to the hospital causing around the clock surgeries and care

    More >>

    It’s been nearly a week since the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. History happened. Killing at least 58 people and sending more than 500 to the hospital causing around the clock surgeries and care

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly