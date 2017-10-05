Doctor offers advice on how to talk to children about mass casualties

Seeing all these graphic images and videos all over on social media and television may have an impact on you and your children; according to one Psychiatrist.

Dr. Dale Peeples with Augusta University says seeing constant repeat images can have an impact on your kids. Depending on your child's age it can result on the amount of impact it has. He says taking the approach to talk to them about what's happening is one of many ways to learn if it has truly impacted them.

"Little kids have a lot of trouble when these kind of things show up on the news and they watch it a lot. You usually see an increase in behavior disturbance and acting out with younger kids, sleep disturbance. Much less frequently a little kid is going to tell you it's impacting their mood and how they feel," says Dr. Peeples.

For more information on how you should approach your children to talk about these issues, you can click this link.

