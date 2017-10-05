Doctor offers advice on how to talk to children about mass casualties

Seeing all these graphic images and videos all over on social media and television may have an impact on you and your children; according to one Psychiatrist. Dr. Dale Peeples with Augusta University says seeing constant repeat images can have an impact on your kids. Depending on your child's age it can result on the amount of impact it has.More >>
It’s been nearly a week since the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. History happened. Killing at least 58 people and sending more than 500 to the hospital causing around the clock surgeries and careMore >>
Investigators have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, ADPS officers arrested eighteen-year-old Larry Lenard Thomas of Aiken.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a forgery suspect. Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Bernard Taylor is wanted for fourth-degree forgery.More >>
