Doctor's Hospital takes students through trauma drills

It’s been nearly a week since the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. History happened. Killing at least 58 people and sending more than 500 to the hospital causing around the clock surgeries and care.

Here in Augusta, Dr. Chris Hogan is the Trauma Medical Director at Doctors Hospital and he says the staff goes through drills in the event a tragedy like what took place in Vegas happens here.

“At any given time we may have a certain number personnel that are available. So in a mass casualty situation we have to call in more personnel whether it’s more surgeons, other physicians, nursing help, we have a process for that," says Dr. Hogan.

On Thursday students from Columbia County took part in real life simulations. “It was honestly surreal because you don’t expect it to feel like that,” says Katy Arrowood.

The junior played one of two victims who suffered a life-threatening injury that included a gunshot wound or a stab wound. "I feel like it would be a really good learning experience and something I wouldn’t ever to get experience again probably,” says Arrowood.

Dr. Hogan says this real life simulation gives these future potential medical students an inside look of the entire process. "In light of what happened in Las Vegas, this is something that helps with the education and helps them understand no matter where we are we go through very similar practices.”

Arrowwood says her taking part of this voluntary drill has reaffirmed what she’s describing as her calling into the Medical Field. “It made me love it so much more and it just showed me exactly what I want to do and why I want to do it,” she says.

This is the first year the Hospital has conducted a Trauma drill which included students

