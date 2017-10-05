Doctor's Hospital takes students through trauma drills

Investigators have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, ADPS officers arrested eighteen-year-old Larry Lenard Thomas of Aiken.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a forgery suspect. Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Bernard Taylor is wanted for fourth-degree forgery.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at an Augusta hotel. On Thursday afternoon, housekeeping at the Ramada Inn on Gordon Highway located a body in one of the rooms.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion for bond for Reality Winner, the woman being accused of leaking classified information. Last week, the Judge said he couldn't make a decision and needed some time to think it over.More >>
At around 12:42 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Augusta University Medical Center. When they arrived, deputies found the body of sixty-one-year-old Mable E. Jordan lying next to the curb on 15th Street near Harper Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.More >>
