Suspect wanted for forgery in Richmond Co.

Suspect wanted for forgery in Richmond Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Michael Bernard Taylor (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Michael Bernard Taylor (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a forgery suspect.

Fifty-seven-year-old  Michael Bernard Taylor is wanted for fourth-degree forgery. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 175 lbs.

If you have any information on Taylor's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

