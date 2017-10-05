Suspect wanted for forgery in Richmond Co.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a forgery suspect.

Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Bernard Taylor is wanted for fourth-degree forgery. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 175 lbs.

If you have any information on Taylor's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

