Suspect arrested in Gordon Hwy. Ramada Inn murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect arrested in Gordon Hwy. Ramada Inn murder

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Leslie Harris (source: Richmond County Detention Center) Leslie Harris (source: Richmond County Detention Center)
Scene of suspicious death at Gordon Hwy. Ramada Inn 10/05/17 (WFXG) Scene of suspicious death at Gordon Hwy. Ramada Inn 10/05/17 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at an Augusta hotel.

At around 12:58 p.m. on Thursday. Oct. 5, housekeeping at the Ramada Inn on Gordon Highway located a body in one of the rooms. When deputies arrived at the scene, they noted that the deceased, later identified as fifty-year-old Michael Davenport of Elizabeth Drive, had at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Investigators identified the suspect in Davenport's death as forty-year-old Leslie Harris. She was located on the 500 block of Fleming Avenue and taken into custody. She is being held at the Richmond County detention center on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

