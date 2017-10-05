Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death at Gordon Hwy. Ramada Inn

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at an Augusta hotel.

On Thursday afternoon, housekeeping at the Ramada Inn on Gordon Highway located a body in one of the rooms. Emergency responders called to the scene noticed signs of foul play and notified the sheriff's office.

The investigation is still in its early stages. We will update this story when more information is available.

