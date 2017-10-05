Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death at Gordon Hwy. Ramada Inn

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at an Augusta hotel. On Thursday afternoon, housekeeping at the Ramada Inn on Gordon Highway located a body in one of the rooms.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion for bond for Reality Winner, the woman being accused of leaking classified information. Last week, the Judge said he couldn't make a decision and needed some time to think it over.More >>
At around 12:42 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Augusta University Medical Center. When they arrived, deputies found the body of sixty-one-year-old Mable E. Jordan lying next to the curb on 15th Street near Harper Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident Wednesday in which a school bus was shot. According to Kaden Jacobs with the Richmond County School System, the bus was traveling down Barton Chapel Road, headed towards Glenn Hills Middle School when the bus was shot.More >>
The water plant on Town Creek Road in Aiken has been shut down for maintenance. The shutdown is causing dirty water on the North side of town and possible water pressure drops on the South side.More >>
